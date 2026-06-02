TT organisers have said roads will close no earlier than midday tomorrow (Wednesday) with more poor weather forecast.
Roads were meant to beginning closing at 9am, but in a statement issued on Tuesday evening organisers confirmed this will now not be the case.
It read: ‘The current weather forecast for Wednesday is poor, with low cloud and showers forecast throughout the day.
‘However, to ensure that no opportunities for racing are missed, only the morning period has been ruled out at this stage.
‘Roads will not begin to close before midday, and a further update regarding tomorrow afternoon and evening will be issued no later than midday.’
Organisers have only been able to run two races so far this week, the Superbike TT on Sunday and the Supersport race one on Tuesday afternoon, because of the poor weather.
It had been hoped to run the first Sportbike race of the week on Tuesday evening, but again showers around teatime meant that wasn’t possible.