TT organisers have confirmed that there will be no racing today (Wednesday) because of the poor weather.
Any hope of a race later in the day was extinguished with the forecast not good for the remainder of the day.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Due to poor weather conditions around the course and further showers forecast throughout the day, there will be no scheduled racing today.
‘All roads on the TT Mountain Course will remain open.
‘The Clerk of the Course continues to work closely with the Met Office to identify all available opportunities for racing to take place during the remainder of the event.
‘A further update with a revised schedule will be issued in due course.
‘Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience.’