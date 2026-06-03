UPDATE: The Fan Park will now reopen at 3pm on Wednesday June, 3.
Organisers confirmed the popular attraction at the Grandstand in Douglas would not reopen on Wednesday.
In a statement, they said: ‘Due to the continued poor weather and the resulting deterioration of ground conditions, the Fan Park located at the TT Grandstand will be closed for the remainder of today.
‘Despite measures that have been taken to improve conditions, the ongoing weather has resulted in poor ground conditions not currently suitable for public access.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and cooperation. A further update will be issued in due course.’
The closure follows an earlier announcement confirming there would be no scheduled racing on Wednesday because of adverse weather conditions across the island.
Race organisers said the Clerk of the Course continues to work closely with the Met Office to identify any opportunities for racing to take place during the remainder of the event.
The Monster Energy Fan Park has become a popular fixture of the TT festival, providing spectators with a place to relax, refuel and keep up to date with the latest action close to the circuit.
The attraction is free to attend and is located in Noble's Park, with live race coverage, entertainment and opportunities for fans to meet riders.
Alongside the Fan Park is Trackside, the TT's hospitality and entertainment venue, which is surrounded by a range of food vendors.
Trackside has also been closed for the rest of the day because of the ongoing weather conditions.
Only two races have been completed so far during this year's TT, with poor weather continuing to have a significant impact on the schedule.