TT organisers have confirmed that the rest of this year’s festival has been cancelled because of the weather.
It had been hoped to re-run Friday night’s red-flagged Senior race and a Sportbike race on Saturday, but it has now been confirmed that this won’t be now possible with conditions not improving. Sunday’s contingency day had already been ruled out because of the weather forecast for it.
Organisers have also made the unusual step of declaring the Senior TT after one lap, meaning a second victory of the week for Dean Harrison.
After five hours of delays, a statement from TT organisers released on Saturday afternoon confirmed that the remainder of the festival’s schedule would be cancelled.
It read: ‘Following consultation between the Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE and the Isle of Man Met Office, it has been determined that the forecast weather conditions around the Course are not looking to sufficiently improve within the required time, and the remaining available operational windows do not provide a suitable opportunity for any further racing to be completed safely.
‘As a result, the Milwaukee Senior TT result has been declared based on the positions at the end of a lap one of Friday’s original race start.
‘Subsequently, the Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 2 has been cancelled and will not take place.’
Race week has been beset by poor weather, meaning only five (if you count the red-flagged Senior) of the eight solo races have gone ahead. Only one of them - Sunday’s Superbike TT - was run over the full race distance planned pre-event.
The statement added: ‘The decision brings to a close an event that has been significantly impacted by adverse weather throughout race week.
‘In what has been an unprecedented run of conditions in recent TT history, rain will have affected seven of the nine days on which racing could have taken place, severely limiting the opportunities available to the race organiser ACU Events Ltd.’