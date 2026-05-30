There will be no TT racing taking place on the Mountain Course today (Saturday) because of the weather.
Organisers confirmed at 11.30am that Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE had made the decision to scrap the day’s proposed scheduled without a wheel being turned.
The update said: ‘The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that due to low cloud and deteriorating weather conditions around the course, there will be no race action taking place today.
‘A revised schedule will be issued in due course.