The Erin Arts Centre is set to welcome internationally acclaimed guitarist Robin Nolan next week as part of his latest tour supporting his new album ‘For The Love Of George’.
Nolan and his trio are set to bring the show to the venue on May 23 as they tour material celebrating the music of George Harrison and The Beatles.
Known as one of the leading figures in gypsy jazz, Nolan has earned worldwide recognition for his guitar playing and long association with the music of Django Reinhardt.
During his career he has performed at major venues and festivals including the Montreux Jazz Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, the Royal Albert Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Nolan has also worked with a number of high-profile musicians over the years. George Harrison reportedly described him as a favourite guitarist, while former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman featured him in his band. Shadows guitarist Hank Marvin has also appeared alongside him in live performances.
His latest album, ‘For The Love Of George’, was released in 2025, and features reinterpretations of George Harrison and Beatles songs in Nolan’s distinctive Gypsy Jazz style.
Recorded at Harrison’s Friar Park studio, the album also includes several guitars associated with the former Beatle.
A spokesperson from the Erin Arts Centre commented: ‘Willie Nelson said it best - “you play a mighty fine guitar Robin Nolan”.
‘We're delighted that he's decided to bring his red hot trio across the pond to share it with us. If you love The Beatles, Harrison, Reinhardt or Nolan, you don’t want to miss this show!’
The event will take place on Saturday, May 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22 for adults and £5 for under 18s.
To find out more and book tickets, you can visit https://www.erinartscentre.com/event/robin-nolan-trio-for-the-love-of-george/