A unique opportunity has been announced for musicians in the island, with local composers invited to have their work performed by a professional string quartet as part of a major cultural event in September.
The initiative will see the Talland Quartet, a chamber ensemble formed at the Royal Northern College of Music, perform a programme of new Manx compositions at St German’s Cathedral in Peel.
The concert will also feature the world premiere of Caillagh (‘Crone’), the first-ever opera written in the Manx language.
The opera, composed by Matthew Warren with a Manx text by Bob Carswell, forms part of the wider Blein ny Gaelgey (Year of the Manx Language) programme, a year-long island-wide celebration of Manx culture and linguistic heritage.
It is directed by David Dawson and will be presented ahead of a planned professional tour in 2027.
Alongside the opera premiere, the concert will include a suite of short works by Isle of Man composers, with organisers now inviting submissions from across the island.
Composers of any age or experience may submit up to three pieces, each written for a string quartet configuration of two violins, viola and cello. Works must be between one and three minutes in length.
‘This rare opportunity offers musicians the chance to experience their music being performed by these rising stars of chamber music,’ composer Matthew Warren said.
‘We want to use this stage to help Isle of Man musicians get their work out there with a fresh challenge and a fresh opportunity.’
The deadline for submissions is July 1, with selected participants to be notified within two weeks of the closing date.
For more information and submission guidelines, you can visit https://www.matthewwarren.info/call-for-scores