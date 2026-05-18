More than £12,000 has been raised for the Great North Air Ambulance following a gruelling challenge completed in memory of Jordan Thomas.
Jordan, 29, suffered fatal injuries in a road traffic collision on Harbour Road in Onchan on February 25, 2024, and died in hospital several days later.
Although he was airlifted to Liverpool by a coastguard helicopter, his family said the experience highlighted the importance of air ambulance services, prompting them to support the Great North Air Ambulance as their chosen charity.
Jordan’s cousins, Josh Thomas and Shaun McEntee, alongside friend Danny Roberts, completed an exhausting charity challenge around the TT course in his memory last month.
As part of the JTX5 challenge, at least one of the trio ran the full 37.73-mile TT course each day between March 29 and April 2.
Despite injuries, illness and poor weather conditions, the group completed the five-day challenge and have now confirmed a total of £12,373.72 was raised.
Jordan’s sister Jade said: ‘We just want to thank everyone for all their donations and everyone who supported the boys on their run throughout the five days.’
On the final day of the challenge, Shaun completed the course despite suffering an injury earlier in the week and battling illness.
Afterwards, Shaun said: ‘As a team we all pulled together, despite the weather and injuries, and raised over our target for an incredible cause all in memory of our cousin Jordan.’
Jordan had regularly taken part in fundraising activities himself, particularly during the TT fortnight, making the challenge especially significant for his family and friends.
Jackson Paul was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial after Jordan’s death. He was sentenced to four years in prison, but the conviction was later quashed. A retrial is scheduled to take place in September.