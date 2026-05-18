The Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust had opened the pier during the busy festival period in 2025, but says few people attended the special open days.
In a statement, the trust said: ‘Last year we conducted an experiment by opening the pier during TT fortnight. Unfortunately very few took us up on the offer of these open days.
‘This year we have a lot of work to complete so we are not specifically going to open for visitors. However, if you are passing and the gate is open please call in to the portacabin and we will be delighted to guide you onto the pier.’
The pier remains open to visitors every Sunday between 2pm and 5pm.