A tall ship which became an unexpected attraction after grounding on Ballure beach in Ramsey has finally been refloated.
Twin-masted French brigantine La Malouine was left stranded after drifting onto shore on around April 21 and had remained there since while the owners waited for sufficiently high tides.
The vessel was successfully turned around to face the sea on Friday morning and the plan was to try and refloat her on Saturday morning.
However, the owners took advantage of the high tide late on Friday and now the La Malouine is back anchored in Ramsey Bay.
Co-owner John Kerr, who lives in Ramsey, told Isle of Man Today: ‘I am very relieved, it is a good feeling to have her afloat again.
‘Apart from propellor damage she is okay. The tug boat is on the way now to two her into Douglas for repairs. We will need to remove the propellor so she maybe in Douglas for a little while.
‘But I don’t want the La Malouine to be kept in Douglas, I hope we can find a space for her at Ramsey Harbour.’
La Malouine had sailed from its previous home in Annan, on Scotland’s Solway Firth, earlier in April to its new base in Ramsey.
However, with no space available in Ramsey harbour, the vessel was anchored in the bay before the anchor failed and the ship ended up stranded on Ballure beach.
That means the striking sight on Ballure beach remained for around another three weeks, It attracted large numbers of people who flocked to see La Malouine and take photographs.
Mr Kerr, who lives in Ramsey, said his father owned La Malouine but died earlier this year, with ownership passing to him and his sister.
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