Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the Mountain Road on Friday evening after a vehicle rolled on the Mountain Mile.
Fire crews said all occupants had managed to get out of the vehicle before emergency services arrived.
Crews then worked to make the scene safe.
In an update posted online last night, the fire service said the road was expected to remain closed while the vehicle was recovered and repairs to the road were carried out.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for journeys.
In a statement issued online last night, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Due to a Road traffic Collision the A18 Mountain Road is currently closed from The Bungalow to Barrule Park Junction.’
No injuries have been reported.