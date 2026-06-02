North West 200 winner Storm Stacey has spoken of his disappointment after his pick-up truck was seized by police during a visit to the Isle of Man TT.
The 23-year-old British Superbike Championship rider, who became one of the breakout stars of this year's North West 200, took to social media to criticise the action taken by the Isle of Man Constabulary.
The force has been approached to comment.
Stacey, known among fans for his larger-than-life personality and trademark top hat, arrived on the island on Monday night via ferry, and was on Douglas Promenade when the incident occurred.
In a post shared online, he said: ‘Interesting evening with the Manx police seizing my pickup for saying it's dangerous and not road worthy for the wheels protruding the arches.
‘Within the UK it is an advisory. A simple fix would have been a producer to fix it and a fine and on my way but chose to make it a big deal.
‘Very disappointed but I believe no such thing as bad publicity but very disappointed from the Manx police but it is what it is. Hope everyone is having a good TT.’
Stacey has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months and arrived at the North West 200 as one of the most talked-about newcomers to the event.
Making his road racing debut on Northern Ireland's north coast, he quickly lived up to the hype.
After impressing throughout qualifying, Stacey claimed victory in only his second-ever road race when he defeated TT legend Michael Dunlop in a thrilling Superstock encounter.
The pair battled throughout the race before Stacey emerged victorious on the final lap in one of the standout moments of the meeting.
The result cemented his status as one of the brightest young talents in British motorcycle racing and has fuelled speculation that he could make his Isle of Man TT debut in the coming years.
His comments regarding the seizure of his vehicle have generated discussion among fans on social media.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for comment regarding the circumstances surrounding the seizure and is awaiting a response.