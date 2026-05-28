The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued three ‘key messages’ reminding the public to behave responsibly during this year’s TT races.
The first message urges both locals and visitors to enjoy the festival responsibly by avoiding drink and drug-driving and planning their journeys home before heading out.
Alternative travel options highlighted by police include the Bus Vannin Night Owl services and the enhanced TT timetable running from Friday, May 29 to Saturday, June 6, as well as taxis either pre-booked or picked up from taxi ranks.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Drink or drug driving can change your life or someone else’s in an instant.
‘We are asking everyone to make sensible, informed decisions throughout the TT period so you can enjoy the event and get back safely to your loved ones.’
The second message relates to thefts, after a number of items near the Grandstand were reported stolen during the opening days of the festival.
Police have urged people to take extra care with personal belongings and secure them properly. Visitors are also being advised not to leave valuables inside tents and to keep cash and bank cards on their person wherever possible.
‘Campsites and public areas are busy and people are enjoying themselves, which can make it easy to become distracted,’ the spokesperson added.
‘While the Isle of Man has a low crime rate, opportunistic thefts can and do occur at this time of year. Most visitors are here to enjoy the racing and the atmosphere, but we cannot assume that everyone is here with good intentions.’
Police have also reminded visitors and locals to respect TT marshals throughout the event.
‘Listen to their instructions and follow their safety advice,’ the spokesperson said. ‘Your cooperation helps protect competitors, spectators and the wider event.’