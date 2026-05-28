Damage was caused to Jubilee Park, in Birch Hill, between 5pm on Wednesday, May 13 and 11am on Thursday, May 14.
Officers are urging people who either witnessed the incident or have information that could support the inquiry to contact them.
A spokesperson from the Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team commented: ‘We are investigating an incident of criminal damage within the play park.
‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/3496/26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’
Onchan Commissioners has confirmed it will carry out repairs as soon as practicable.