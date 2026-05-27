The Australian racing star was seen in the paddock at the TT Grandstand in Douglas on Wednesday, where he stopped to speak with spectators and pose for photographs during the opening days of the 2026 event.
Piastri, one of the sport’s rising global names and a key figure in McLaren’s current Formula 1 campaign, attracted significant attention as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the high-profile visitor.
While visiting the Grandstand and the TT paddock, he stopped into Race Control with none other than the Manx Missile, Sir Mark Cavendish and fellow nine-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Mark Webber.
Posting on social media, Piastri said: ‘First TT experience. Won’t be the last. Thanks Monster Energy’.
His presence added further star appeal to an already busy week at the Grandstand.
Filming for the new movie ‘Isle of Man’ began in the island and features ‘21 Jump Street’ star Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson - the daughter of U2 lead singer Bono - who is best known for appearing in ‘Bridge of Spies’ alongside Tom Hanks.