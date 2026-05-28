There will be no further sidecar qualifying or racing at this year’s TT.
A statement from event organisers read: ‘Following an incident involving a Sidecar team during the third qualifying session of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races, the race organisation initiated an immediate technical and operational review to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and the continued participation of the sidecar class at the event.
‘Following that review, in conjunction with the event promoter, a decision has been taken to suspend the sidecar class for the remainder of the 2026 TT.
‘This precautionary measure has been implemented in the interests of competitor and spectator safety and reflects the race organisation’s commitment to reviewing all aspects of event safety and operational delivery whenever an incident occurs.
‘All sidecar competitors and teams involved in the event have been briefed by race officials on the outcome of the initial review and the next stages of the assessment process.
‘We recognise the long-standing history of Sidecar racing at the TT, together with the commitment of the competitors, teams and supporters involved in the class.
‘This decision has not been taken lightly.
‘However, the safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event must remain the priority.
‘Further updates will be provided in due course through official Isle of Man TT Races channels.’
Sidecar qualifying was due to resume alongside the solos tomorrow (Friday) with three-lap races scheduled for Saturday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.
The Crowes crashed at Crosby Leap just after 8.15pm on their first lap of the three-wheelers’ qualifying session. The pair were reported to conscious and talking and taken to Noble’s Hospital by ambulance.
Their father and former competitor Nick posted an update on their condition on social media on Thursday morning stating: ‘Quick update on Ryan and Callum after their off yesterday.
‘Callum is having a operation on his shoulder today, and some more scans, meanwhile Ryan has broken his wrist and has burning to his back after being upside down along the road.
‘He also has more scans today.
‘The lads have asked me to say thank you for all their wellbeing messages and support, they’re blown away by it all to be honest.’
Sidecars have been a permanent fixture in the TT programme since it switched to the Mountain Course in 1960 and before that on the Clypse Course. New restrictions were placed on the machines this year to reduce the pace of the outfits.
It’s been a difficult start to this year’s festival for organisers despite the hot and sunny conditions. All three days of qualifying so far have been curtailed by red flags.
Monday’s schedule was cut short when solo competitor Martin Morris’s bike hit spectators in Ramsey, while on Tuesday Maria Costello MBE and passenger Shaun Parker were airlifted to hospital after their sidecar crashed near Brandish.
The third red flag of the week followed the Crowes’ incident in Crosby.