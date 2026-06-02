This evening’s planned Sportbike race has been called off after a heavy shower in the west.
However, around 5.30pm showers in the west ended the hope of running the second race this evening.
Organisers confirmed shortly after there would be no further racing today.
The statement read: ‘Due to heavy showers coming in over the west side of the island and further showers forecast for the remainder of the evening, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that no further race action will take place today.’