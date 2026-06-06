A gofundme page for injured Manx rider Jamie Cringle has raised nearly £10,000.
Cringle came off at Union Mills during the week’s second Supersport race on Friday lunchtime.
He was taken by ambulance to Noble’s Hospital before being transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.
His team have now confirmed that he has a number of significant injuries that will take a great deal of time to recover from.
An update on his injuries posted on the online fundraiser said: ‘His tibia and fibula were both compound fractured, and he suffered a partial rupture of a small artery in his lower leg, which resulted in a large loss of blood.
‘He also has a fractured sternum, a hematoma on his adrenal gland, and elevated cardiac enzymes due to bruising of the muscles around his heart.
‘In addition, he has extensive bruising and some lacerations to his lungs which is making breathing very difficult.
‘He is also bed-bound because of a burst fracture of his L3 vertebra with doctors needing to decide if it will require an operation.’
The update added: ‘While the above injuries are hard enough to deal with on their own, Jamie has recently started his own plumbing business and will face the difficulty and stress of trying to make sure the he business is able to maintain its contracted jobs at the same time as worrying about recovering to a healthy condition.
‘Jamie would never ask for any help from anyone, so we are asking for some help for him. Anything you can do to help is greatly appreciated from us all.’