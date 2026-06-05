North West 200 winner Storm Stacey's pick-up truck appears to have been released following its seizure by police during a visit to the Isle of Man TT.
The 23-year-old British Superbike Championship rider had criticised the Isle of Man Constabulary after the vehicle was seized earlier this week.
Since then, the truck has been spotted at several locations around the island.
One TT fan claimed on Facebook to have seen the vehicle travelling from Glen Helen towards Ballacraine at around 5pm on Thursday.
A video shared on Instagram also appears to show the pick-up being driven past Braddan Bridge, with the driver cheering out of the window to people filming from the roadside.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘On the evening of Monday 1st June, police seized a motor vehicle under Section 47 of the Road Traffic Act 1985 in the area of Harris Promenade, Douglas.
‘We are aware of the social media commentary in relation to this however, as this is a fairly routine matter, we will not be commenting any further.’
Stacey, who is known among fans for his larger-than-life personality and trademark top hat, said on social media: ‘Interesting evening with the Manx police seizing my pickup for saying it's dangerous and not road worthy for the wheels protruding the arches.
‘Within the UK it is an advisory. A simple fix would have been a producer to fix it and a fine and on my way but chose to make it a big deal.’
The incident has generated considerable discussion online.
Stacey arrived at this year's North West 200 as one of the most highly anticipated newcomers and quickly exceeded expectations.
Making his road racing debut, he claimed victory in only his second race when he defeated TT legend Michael Dunlop in the Superstock class after a thrilling final-lap battle.