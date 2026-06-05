A Superbike champion is undertaking a fundraising challenge to help support TT competitor Maria Costello MBE, who was left paralysed following a crash during qualifying week.
Reigning British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde will travel from his Nottingham base to the Knockhill circuit in Fife, Scotland, next week on his tiny Honda Monkey 125cc motorcycle, which regularly features in his popular ‘Monkey Magic’ social media posts.
A fundraising campaign launched to support Costello's recovery has already surpassed its £200,000 target, with donations now exceeding £205,000.
The Northampton racer and passenger Shaun Parker were injured when their LCR Honda sidecar outfit crashed after striking a hare near Brandish Corner during qualifying on Tuesday evening last week. The incident resulted in the session being red-flagged.
Both were initially treated on the Isle of Man before being airlifted to hospitals in Merseyside for further assessment and specialist care.
In a social media post, double champion Ryde said: ‘I’m going to Knockhill BSB on it [the Monkey] for a good cause.
‘I’m going to try and raise as much money as possible in the next two weeks as Maria hurt herself badly in the sidecar.
‘I don’t know Maria on a personal level, but my family and friends are really, really close to Maria so I want to do my bit.
‘I’ve also decided to throw some of my own prizes in, so anybody who donates £1, £10, anything, will go into a pot to win a pole position watch, a set of boots and gloves.’
In a further update, Ryde said he had already raised £3,000, despite the challenge not taking place until next week.
Costello is currently paralysed from the T5/T6 level down and suffered a broken back involving the T5 and T6 vertebrae, a broken arm, multiple broken ribs, a Grade 4 liver laceration, a broken nose, broken eye socket, facial lacerations and a broken sternum.
A spokesperson for her team said the injuries would have a profound and lasting impact on her life.
They said: ‘Maria will need to adapt almost all aspects of her life.
‘After a life of giving everything to a sport she loves, she will now turn that determination to recovery and recuperation.’
The team said Costello is likely to require significant home adaptations, specialist equipment and ongoing rehabilitation.
‘Maria will need further surgery over the coming weeks and months and require specialist rehab and physio support,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Maria is beyond determined to bounce back and apply every ounce of focus to being back as well as possible.’
Meanwhile, Parker revealed he suffered a broken foot, ribs, clavicle, jaw, ankle and knee, as well as a collapsed lung and blurred vision.
Despite the severity of his injuries, he reassured supporters by posting: ‘I’m doing okay.’ His fundraising page has raised almost £10,000.
Supporters wishing to contribute can do so via the Maria Costello MBE - Road to Recovery and Shaun Parker - Road to Recovery fundraising pages.