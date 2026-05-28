While forecasters are not predicting a complete washout, a mixture of intermittent rain and fog patches is expected to create a frustrating week for TT organisers.
The Isle of Man has enjoyed some of the warmest May weather on record, with uninterrupted sunshine over recent days. However, the warm and settled conditions are expected to continue only until Friday before a change arrives on Saturday.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster Adrian Cowin said: ‘The unsettled weather will arrive from Saturday onwards with a low pressure bringing in bands of rain.’
Monday could prove to be one of the wettest days of the week, with rain possible for much of the day.
‘There is a little bit more in the offing for Monday,’ Mr Cowin said, ‘with more rainfall. Tuesday looks relatively okay at the moment but that could change.’
Another weather front is then expected to move in from Wednesday, potentially causing further problems for TT organisers.
‘There is an indication of a mixture of conditions arriving on Wednesday,’ Mr Cowin explained.
‘It looks like it will not be a washout but there will be occasional rain and drizzle which will be a nuisance for TT organisers.
‘This will leave a legacy of damp patches on the course while south-westerly winds will also bring in fog which will affect visibility on the mountain section.
‘This means that even during dry spells it might be misty which will impact visibility.
‘We can best describe next week as changeable with rain at times and fog patches.
‘We expect the clerk of the course will be calling us every couple of hours, which is usually the case during race week.’