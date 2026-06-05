A spectator has been arrested after allegedly crossing a closed section of the Isle of Man TT course at Cronk-y-Voddy.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the arrest in a brief statement posted on social media at around 2.30pm on Friday.
A spokesperson said: ‘Officers have just responded to a spectator crossing the closed road at Cronk-Y-Voddy whereby they have been arrested.’
Roads around the TT course have been closed since 11, with Michael Dunlop winning the second Supersport race earlier this afternoon.
Competitors are due to return to the course at 3.15pm for the two-lap Supertwin race.
Police have repeatedly warned spectators and members of the public not to enter closed roads during racing periods.
Under TT road closure regulations, it is an offence to ride, drive or walk onto a closed section of the course. Roads remain closed until the official course-opening car has completed its lap at the end of the day's racing programme.
However, there are ‘corridors’ at various points on the course where people are permitted to cross during breaks in the racing schedule.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘This is a reminder not to enter or cross the TT Course whilst it remains closed as there are still fast moving vehicles and motorcycles moving in between races.’