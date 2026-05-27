Isle of Man Railways warned of disruption on the Snaefell Mountain Railway on Wednesday morning due to technical issues.
The operator said services between Laxey and the Bungalow were affected, with no full service expected until at least midday.
In a statement posted on social media, Isle of Man Railways said: ‘Due to technical issues, there will be a disruption to services on the Snaefell Mountain Railway between Laxey & Bungalow until midday.
‘We will provide a further update when services return to normal - we apologise for any inconvenience caused.’
The disruption came during a busy TT period, when the mountain railway is a popular way for spectators to reach viewing points such as The Bungalow.
Passengers were advised to check for updates before travelling while engineers worked to resolve the issue.
A further update was expected once services returned to normal operation.