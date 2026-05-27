Three bikers have been stopped for travelling at speeds in excess of 70mph in 50mph zones between Kirk Michael and Sulby, as police continue heightened road safety enforcement during the Isle of Man TT period.
The Isle of Man Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit issued a warning on Wednesday morning after the incidents, reminding riders that unmarked police motorcycles are actively patrolling the island’s roads throughout the event.
In a statement, officers said: ‘3 x bikers stopped for travelling at 70+mph in 50mph zones between Kirk Michael and Sulby this morning.
‘The unmarked Police bikes are always patrolling. Check the speed signs. You do not know who is travelling behind you.’
The warning comes after a busy and challenging opening to the TT period for police, with a number of serious offences already dealt with across the island.
Officers have responded to incidents including suspected drug-driving and drunkenness, alongside ongoing patrols during qualifying sessions.
Earlier in the week, a serious and complex incident in Ramsey during TT practice sessions left eight spectators and a rider injured, prompting a significant emergency response.
Police also confirmed that a rider was arrested on Monday on suspicion of speeding and drug-driving after allegedly being recorded travelling at more than 118mph in 50mph zones between Kirk Michael and Ballig. Officers said the rider was later found to be under the influence of drugs following a stop.
Two further individuals were arrested on Monday in connection with drunken offences, while several others were held in police custody overnight for a range of alleged matters.
The Constabulary has maintained a visible presence across key routes during the TT, with both marked and unmarked patrols deployed in an effort to reduce dangerous driving and ensure safety for competitors, officials and spectators.