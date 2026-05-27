Police said this year’s TT race schedule differs from previous years and warned people not to assume roads would reopen at familiar times.
A spokesperson said: ‘Do not assume you will know when the roads are closed.
‘Please check the correct information before travelling and make sure the roads have officially reopened before entering them.
‘Entering a closed road places you and others at risk and may result in you being placed before the next available court.’
The force also confirmed that more motorists were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of drink and drug-driving.
The spokesperson said: ‘The weather is good and we want people to enjoy what the Island and TT have to offer, but we are reminding everyone to be responsible.
‘Drink and drug driving will not be tolerated.
‘Choosing to drive under the influence puts lives at risk and has real consequences.
Police also attended a single-rider road traffic collision on the A18 Mountain Road on Tuesday afternoon alongside partner emergency services.
The incident and subsequent work required on the road surface caused delays to the TT session.
Officers are continuing to urge riders to make sensible decisions while visiting the island.
The spokesperson added: ‘We are reminding people to make sensible choices when riding and to stay within their limits.
‘Decisions made on the road can have wider impacts, including on the running of racing and on the partner services across the island who respond to these incidents.’