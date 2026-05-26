The Isle of Man Coastguard and Isle of Man Harbours are reminding jet ski and pleasure craft users to stay clear of designated bathing areas around the island’s coastline.
Officials say designated bathing areas are in place to help protect public safety and reduce the risk of collisions or injuries involving powered watercraft.
Operators of jet skis and other pleasure craft are being urged to familiarise themselves with local restrictions.
Kevin Scott, Rescue Teams Manager for Isle of Man Coastguard, commented: ‘We want everyone using our coastline and beaches to enjoy them safely this summer.
‘Open-water swimmers, families and children all use our bays during the warmer months, and powered watercraft users should ensure they are familiar with the designated bathing and no-wake areas.
‘It is also important to remember that under the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs), operators of powered watercraft - including jet skis - must maintain a proper lookout and operate at a safe speed at all times to prevent collisions.
‘Failure to do so constitutes negligence and violates regulations.’
The main bathing beaches have been identified as Douglas, Castletown and Derbyhaven, Port St Mary and Bay Ny Carrickey, Port Erin, Peel, Ramsey and Laxey.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Coastguard said: ‘There are a significant number of other beaches around the island’s coast also accessible to bathers and powered craft.’
Further information on designated bathing areas and safety guidance is available through the Isle of Man Government’s Safe Bathing booklet (https://tinyurl.com/4cub8wjb).