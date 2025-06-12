The owners of a renowned restaurant and wine bars in the capital have announced they are putting the business up for sale.
Wine Down, located on Duke Street in the heart of the capital, is described as ‘arguably the best restaurant in Douglas’ and has built a loyal customer base since reopening its doors in August 2018.
The business, which includes a restaurant, wine bar, and an independent wine shop, boasts more than 400 wines from across the globe, with over 300 listed in-store at any given time.
In an advert published in the Manx Independent newspaper, the owners said: ‘This is a unique opportunity to buy Wine Down, arguably the best restaurant in Douglas.
‘Wine Down is not just a restaurant, it is also a vibrant wine shop which offers the chance to buy wine either to drink in or take away.
‘An island-wide delivery service of both food and wine is provided to both private and trade customers.’
The statement added that the restaurant prides itself on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, with every dish prepared from scratch by a team of experienced chefs.
Food is served continuously from 11.30am each day, and the wine shop opens from 9am.
Wine Down also runs regular events that celebrate food and wine pairings, an area the current owners believe has further potential for growth with more active social media promotion.
Similarly, the wholesale and corporate catering arms of the business are seen as offering strong opportunities for expansion, according to the notice.
The sale includes the current or amended lease, all fixtures and fittings (with stock to be valued separately), and all equipment, the only exception being the coffee machine, which is leased.
It added that the business has been profitable since its inception and carries no debts.