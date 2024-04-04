Ballaugh Camping has today announced that its campsite will be open for the entirety of the the 2024 camping season despite previous concerns it wouldn’t be open for Manx Grand Prix.
In January, Ballamoar Farm announced that the Ballaugh campsite will ‘shut for good’ after the upcoming TT fortnight, having been operating since 2013.
But on the same day it was revealed that the site will still shut after TT, but will re-open as Ballaugh Camping for the 2025 season with two young families joining hands to ensure the ‘much loved local facility survives’.
At the time (January 30), Ballaugh Camping apologised to visitors, but said ‘with the current management taking the decision to close the site in June 2024 despite their lease continuing to October, we understand this will have an impact on MGP 2024.’
A number of people expressed their disappointment in the site, which is positioned yards away from the TT course, being shut later in the year, especially for MGP.
However today (Thursday), Ballaugh Camping has revealed that it will remain open for the entire camping season, which includes Manx Grand Prix.
The Ballaugh Campsite will open on Thursday, July 4.
The announcement, shared to followers on Facebook today, said: ‘The Ballaugh Camping Team are delighted to announce that Ballaugh Campsite is now due to open on Thursday 4th July 2024, just in time for Tynwald weekend.
‘The campsite will remain open until the end of the camping season (which will include Manx Grand Prix).
‘The campsite will be offering the same great facilities it always has done to a high standard, so why not come along and enjoy the local countryside and meet up with friends and family for a relaxing break.
‘We are excited to get to know old and new faces. Fingers crossed the Manx summer makes an appearance!’