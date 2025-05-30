Ramsey Town Commissioners has issued a reminder to those using campervans or motorhomes during TT week to relocate to dedicated camp sites.
The Ramsey Town General Byelaws state that overnight stays in motorhomes are not permitted on general public highways or public spaces such as car parks.
The Commissioners have also received reports of foul waste being emptied into surface water drains and over sea walls onto beaches.
A spokesperson from the Commissioners commented: ‘This is not only a public health issue, but is also harmful to the environment.
‘If you are using your vehicle as overnight accommodation then please relocate it to a dedicated camp site.
‘The commission provides a designated area for self contained motorhomes and campervans on the Mooragh Estate in Ramsey, however spaces are limited and are offered on a first come, first-served basis.
‘Permits can be purchased from the Town Hall during normal office hours (Monday to Friday) or the library on Saturdays.
‘Thank you for your understanding and for helping us maintain a respectful and safe environment for everyone.’
Ramsey Town Commissioner’s reminder comes only a day after reports came in regarding the Department of Infrastructure clamping down on campervans parking overnight on Douglas promenade.
Notices have been placed on any vehicle suspected of overstaying their welcome, warning them of the regulations in place and raising concerns over ‘disposing of foul waste into the surface drains which would cause environmental harm’.
A spokesperson from the DOI commented: ‘Parking restrictions remain in place on Douglas Promenade during TT fortnight.
‘Concerns are raised with the department each year by accommodation providers, businesses and residents around the availability of parking, particularly for customers and guests, and the disposal of foul waste from motorhomes.
‘The parking team have attached a number of advisory notices to vehicles so far this year and will continue with this well-established approach.’
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.