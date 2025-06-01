Police have issued an update and state they are ‘working hard’ in the current investigation of the death of 14-year-old Christopher McBurnie.
Emergency services attended an incident at Close Drean in Ramsey at 3.38pm on Thursday, and despite immediate efforts by officers, members of the public and emergency services, Christopher died at the scene.
A juvenile suspect has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
The investigation is continuing into Christopher’s death, with the road outside Close Drean in Ramsey still closed to the public for the time being.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary commented: ‘The investigation continues and roads around the area remain closed with cordons (but under constant review).
‘We still have a person in custody and officers are still working hard.
‘We will update as and when there is anything to do so.’
Providing an update on the investigation on Friday evening, Isle of Man Constabulary’s Chief Constable Russ Foster commented: ‘It’s with deep sorrow I can confirm the tragic death of Christopher Benjamin Robert James McBurnie who was just 14 years of age.
‘Our thoughts, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy with the family and loved ones during this extremely sad and incredibly difficult time.
‘Specialist officers are support Christopher’s family and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.’
Mr Foster said that, while Christopher died at the scene, the cause of death will be determined following a postmortem by a Home Office pathologist.
He also addressed issues around social media and the sharing of footage from the scene.
He said: ‘We are aware that imagery of this incident was recorded of this incident was recorded by witnesses in the vicinity and is now featuring on social media platforms and being shared predominantly among teenagers.
‘I’m mindful that social media features in all our lives one way or another but that should not mean that our values and respect for one another as a community should be compromised and enable rumour and speculation to flourish.’
He pleaded with people not to share such imagery which could cause ‘significant distress and increase tension within the community’.