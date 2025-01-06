A family music festival could be held in Douglas just after the Isle of Man TT under new proposals.
ELS Group is seeking to utilise the facilities already in place at the TT fan park to host the family-orientated music festival in Noble’s Park from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22.
The proposal was considered by the regeneration and community committee in November and will now be put before councillors at the full Douglas City Council meeting on Wednesday.
The council’s head of parks Suzanne Parkinson is seeking approval to enter into a licence agreement with ELS with representatives joining November’s committee meeting to present their proposal.
The regeneration and community committee report said: ‘They [ELS representatives} outlined the event’s concept as a family-friendly festival featuring live performances, children’s entertainment and local vendors.
‘The event is planned for the weekend immediately following the end of the Department for Enterprise’s (DfE) occupation of the park for TT, allowing ELS to take over the facilities that are already in place for the TT festival, reducing set-up time.
‘It would be held in the trackside area and a proposed site plan was shared with members. It was intended to finish the event at 9pm each evening to ensure that noise and disturbance to residents is minimised.’
This year’s TT comes to a close with the Senior race on Saturday, June 7.
Committee members expressed support for the proposed music event. In response to questions, the head of parks confirmed the handover process from DfE to ELS will require further consideration and discussions with DfE were planned.
The committee resolved ‘that particulars of the report and discussion be noted on the minutes and that subject to planning consent, entertainment and alcohol licence approval, consultation with local residents and an acceptable traffic management plan, a license agreement with (ELS) be entered into to host a family music event in Noble’s Park from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22 from 9am to 9pm each day.’
The TT fan park at Noble’s, adjacent to the Grandstand, has grown over the years with more music stages, food vendors.
There has been criticism in the past of leaving up the VIP tent and the trackside bar all the way through until the Manx Grand Prix with little use.
Many people have asked why the facilities could not be used for other events in the meantime and the staging of the festival will provide one way if utilising them.
The full council will now decided on Wednesday whether to back the plans.