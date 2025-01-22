A new TV series from former TT star and television presenter Guy Martin is set to begin airing on Sunday.
‘Proper Jobs’ will consist of four 60-minute episodes, and will see Martin attempt a variety of different roles that involve graft, skill and those that ‘don’t get the recognition they deserve’.
As part of the series, Martin undertook a stint on the Calf of Man last summer getting to grips with nature as a wildlife warden.
The other ‘proper jobs’ Martin will be doing in the series include becoming a trawler deckhand, training to become a firefighter in some ‘scarily real’ environments and becoming part of a dog mountain rescue team tackling dangerous terrain.
A spokesperson for the production company behind Martin’s latest series said: ‘Guy’s not thinking about sitting behind a desk writing press releases or sending a load of emails back and forth - he wants to get stuck in doing some of the most demanding and dangerous jobs in the UK.
‘Guy will fully immerse himself in his new role and undergo all the essential training, live with his co-workers and learn more about the people who do these jobs every day.
‘The former motorcycle racer will be able to see for himself the local and cultural significance these jobs have today and may have had in the past.’
Talking about his motivation to do the series, Martin added: ‘I’ve always been fascinated by people who are masters of their trade, especially when they’re right into it, so it’s an honour to work alongside some interesting folk and find out a bit more about how and why they do it.
‘There’s a load of jobs I’ve always wanted to have a go at and if an opportunity comes to get stuck in and learn from proper experts and grafters, then sign me up!’
The series begins on Sunday January 26, and will be aired on ‘Dave’ in the UK.
The episode based on the Calf of Man will air the following week on Sunday, February 2.
Martin last took part in the TT in 2017, announcing his retirement from road racing the following month.
Since then the 43 year old has undertaken a series of speed records usually with a film crew in tow.