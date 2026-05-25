Fire crews had to help free the occupant of a vehicle which had ended up on its side following a crash near St John’s.
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the A3 between St John’s and Foxdale at around 2pm on Monday.
The road has been closed between the Hope junction in St John’s and the Mines Road junction in Foxdale.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene which appeared to involve one vehicle.
Station officer Brian Quirk said: ‘At 2.10pmon Monday, crews from Peel and Douglas stations responded to reports of persons trapped following a road traffic collision at The Hope, St Johns.
‘On arrival, crews discovered a car lying on its side and quickly stabilised the vehicle to allow our Isle of Man Ambulance Service colleagues access to safely assess the occupant prior to removing them for further treatment. Crews were in attendance for approximately 60 minutes.’
The road remained closed for a couple of hours between the Mines Road junction Higher Foxdale through to The Hope junction.
Bus Vannin posted on social media to say it was unable to serve Peel during the road closure alongside the ongoing TT practices.
It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle and the extent of any injuries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.