They were with other family members watching the action when a bike collided with barriers during Monday lunchtime’s final untimed practice session.
Eight spectators and the rider were hospitalised.
Seven of those injured, including rider Martin Morris, have since been discharged.
But two spectators - a mother and her two-year-old daughter - were airlifted to hospital in the UK where they continue to receive treatment.
The little girl is expected to make a full recovery.
The girl’s father was not injured and accompanied his daughter as she was flown to the UK. The mother is receiving specialist care at Aintree Hospital.
It is understood that the family do not live in the island but have local connections.
Retired nurse Muriel Kelly, who lives on the course in the town, said she heard a bang and her son came through saying there had been a terrible accident. She said she ran out to see a scene of ‘carnage’.
‘People were on the ground and I heard someone shouting for a medic. There were a few walking about but there were three badly injured,’ she said.
Muriel said she called to a marshal to see if they needed help. She was taken across and joined two visiting off-duty nurses who had been in the crowd and had stepped forward to treat the casualties.
She said she went to the aid of a casualty believed to be the girl’s grandfather. ‘He was in so much pain,’ she said. ‘He was asking about the little girl.’
Muriel added: ‘I’ve seen accidents before but I’ve never seen one where a bike has gone into spectators, with such implications for the public.
‘People were calm and it was well managed. The emergency response was excellent.’
The race organisers confirmed they launched an investigation, involving race, medical and safety personnel, into the red-flagged incident which took place at the Albert Square junction on Albert Road.
Police have appealed for witnesses to provide photographs or video footage of what they described as the ‘sad’ incident.
A spokesperson said: ‘Our thoughts are with those involved and their families’.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan posted on X: ‘I’m very concerned and shocked to hear about such a serious incident in Ramsey at the start of TT 2026.
‘I know more details will follow but our thoughts and prayers should now be with the injured and those working to treat them.’
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘We can confirm that there is no further update at this time. The individuals continue to receive treatment in the UK.’
Th crash happened at around 1.30pm on Monday as Canadian Martin Morris, who currently lives in Kidderminster, high-sided his Honda Fireblade shortly after exiting Parliament Square.
His bike collided with barriers and spectators at Albert Square, which is at the junction of Albert Road and the A2 which becomes Waterloo Road.
Morris was taken to Noble’s Hospital, conscious and talking, and with leg injuries.
Police have set up a secure portal so that members of the public can upload any photographs or video footage from Monday’s red-flagged incident which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/97IOMC23P99-PO1