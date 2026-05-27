Bus Vannin has appealed for patience from commuters and TT visitors as the island’s road network experiences heavy demand during this year’s festival.
The public transport operator issued the message during a busy day of TT road closures on Wednesday, warning passengers to expect pressure on services during peak reopening periods.
In a social media post, a Bus Vannin spokesperson said: ‘The sun is out as our residents and spectators alike.
‘We have been busy prior to roads closing and we expect to see similar when roads open briefly between 16:30 and 18:00 and later this evening.
‘Please remain patient with our staff during these busy peaks - it will be a long day in the sun for all.’
The operator also encouraged passengers to help reduce delays by using pre-paid travel cards, contactless bank card payments or correct cash when boarding buses.
It added: ‘Pre paid travel cards, bank card payment or correct cash always help speed up the boarding process.’
The appeal comes as thousands of visitors continue to arrive on the island for TT 2026, placing increased pressure on transport infrastructure across the Isle of Man.
Bus services traditionally experience high demand during TT fortnight, particularly around race schedules and road closure periods when many spectators rely on public transport to travel between viewing spots.
Earlier this year, concerns had been raised over the possibility of disruption to services during TT following an industrial dispute involving bus drivers.
However, the dispute was resolved last month, avoiding potential strike action during the island’s busiest tourism period.
The operator finished its message by urging everyone travelling during the TT period to ‘have a great TT and stay safe’.