A former glamping site at Glen Helen could be reinstated by the prospective new owners.
A planning application has been submitted by Wild West Ltd to build eight glamping pods in the shadow of Glen Helen.
There were ten glamping pods there previously but were ripped down by the previous owner while the popular Porters restaurant next door has since moved to Broadway in Douglas.
The site is in the process of being purchased by the applicant from the former operator who will also be able to use 15 spaces in the adjacent car park for glampers.
The planning statement says: ‘Proposed is the installation of eight glamping pods on the site of the former ten units. There will be five smaller units and three larger ones with the larger units closest to the river.
‘Where the lodge/tree house and additional glamping pod were previously approved there will no longer be any camping facilities and there will be instead a further hot tub and six-person sauna facility.
‘Each glamping pod will have a small semi-circular decked area and the southern end and a small hot tub alongside.
‘The units will accommodate three internal rooms and have doorways on both ends. The units will provide modest cooking and eating facilities and for sleeping and washing.
‘The smaller pods will accommodate between 2-4 persons and the larger ones 2-6 persons.’
The applicant argues the scheme will help boost tourism on the island.
The planning statement says: ‘The development will reinstate a popular tourist facility where there is ample car parking, electric charging facilities and on a bus route and where the facility is on the TT Course as well as being next to a beautiful glen, thus contributing significantly to the island’s tourist accommodation offer.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.