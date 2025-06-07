Police are appealing for help to identify two men in connection with thefts at the Victory Café on the Mountain Road.
The incidents happened between 12.30pm and 4pm on Thursday, June 6. Officers have released CCTV images of the men and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: ‘We urge anyone with information regarding these individuals to assist with our investigation.’
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/4447/25, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The appeal follows a separate case involving two Italian visitors who were fined after stealing clothing from the same café on June 3.
Roberto Bertini, 58, and Giuseppe Natale, 41, were arrested in Laxey and admitted the thefts in court on June 5.
Natale stole a £210 hooded top, while Bertini took one worth £44.99. Both said they had been drunk and cold at the time and apologised.
They were fined £450 and £350 respectively and ordered to pay £125 in costs each. Magistrates declined to issue an exclusion order.