Two ministers have been quizzed on what additional costs the reintroduction of the Classic TT would incur.
In a written Tynwald questions, Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper asked both Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian and Infrastructure (DoI) Minister Dr Michelle Haywood what additional costs the reintroduction of the Classic TT would have on their departments and how will these be funded.
In October, the Department for Enterprise (DfE) announced it was reviving the Classic TT brand to run alongside the Manx Grand Prix (MGP) for at least the next three years.
It will mean a return to a two-week format for the festival, with the DfE’s proposals that the four MGP races taking place over the late August Bank Holiday Weekend with five Classic races and a parade lap following on August 27 and August 29.
The Isle of Man government says the aim of the changes are to ‘re-establish the Manx Grand Prix as a feeder event for the TT’ and ‘it will provide a platform for emerging talent to showcase and develop their skills while upholding the traditions of the event’.
But Mr Hooper has questioned the ministers over the extra costs that would be incurred through plans to bring back the event.
DoI Minister Dr Haywood said: ‘Additional costs to the department as a result of the reintroduction of the Classic TT would be associated with pre-sweeping the TT course prior to road closures on race days, provision of standby sweepers during racing and costs associated with operating the TT Access Road.
‘It is estimated that the additional costs to the Department for providing the above services will be in the region of £20,000 for equipment and staff costs. If the contingency race days are utilised, this figure could potentially double.
‘Traditionally, the Department has funded road racing works through the Highways maintenance budgets.
DHSC Minister Ms Christian Manx Care also outlined what extra costs here department will incur.
She said: ‘We estimate the additional costs, resulting from the reintroduction of the Classic TT event in 2025 to be in the region of £130,000.
‘These costs are made up primarily from extra cover to support front-line services such as the ambulance service, emergency department and radiology.
‘In addition, there may be additional requirement for the helicopter which supplements the Isle of Man Ambulance Service capabilities to access areas of the Island that are difficult to get to via road ambulance, particularly during closed roads.
‘No specific funding has been allocated to Manx Care, or its predecessor organisation, to support motorsport events. These events were in place before the establishment of Manx Care and included in existing revenue budgets.’