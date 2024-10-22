In a surprise announcement, race bosses have announced that the event will take place in tandem with next year’s Manx Grand Prix with the two events following one another in a two-week format.
Here’s everything we know so far about the Classic TT and its return:
What is the Classic TT?
First staged in 2013, the Classic TT quickly established itself among the world’s leading classic road races.
From that year on, both the Classic TT and the more historic Manx Grand Prix were both staged back-to-back under the banner of the ‘The Festival of Motorcycling’ which took place in the island for around two weeks each August, later reduced to nine days.
Esteemed riders such as John McGuinness, Michael Dunlop, Bruce Anstey and Michael Rutter have all enjoyed success at the Classic TT.
The event was last held in 2019 before Covid.
After the pandemic, the event ceased to operate as a standalone event and was integrated into the Manx Grand Prix.
When will the Classic TT be held in 2025?
Qualifying for the event will get underway from Wednesday, August 20 2025 while the five-race schedule for the Classic TT will take place between Wednesday, August 27 2025 and Friday, August 29 2025
What can fans expect?
Organisers say that the revamped event will take inspiration from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
‘The Classic TT promises to be a celebration of motorcycle racing heritage, paying homage to the legendary riders and iconic machines that shaped these golden eras of TT racing,’ the spokesperson said.
‘With races for 1990s Superbikes, two-stroke Grand Prix machines, and historic racing bikes from the 1960s and 70s, fans of the Classic TT can look forward to a spectacular event designed to evoke fond memories of the great riders and machines that left an indelible mark on TT history and who ruled the Mountain Course during these periods.’
What will the race schedule be like?
Three races have been scheduled for the opening day (August 27) of the Classic TT - the Formula 1 TT, followed by the Lightweight TT, and then the Historic Junior TT.
Friday, August 29, will open with the prestigious Historic Senior TT, with a second Superbike outing—the Senior Classic TT—bringing the curtain down on the event.
As the event will run in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix next year the full proposed race schedule for both events is as follows:
Sunday, August 17
Afternoon qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Monday, August 18
Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Tuesday, August 19
Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Wednesday, August 20
Afternoon qualifying: Contingency session
Evening qualifying: Classic TT
Thursday, August 21
Afternoon qualifying: Contingency session
Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
Friday, August 22
Afternoon qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT
Evening qualifying: Contingency session
Saturday, August 23 (Race day one)
Supertwin Manx Grand Prix
Supersport Manx Grand Prix
Qualifying: Classic TT
Sunday, August 24
Race Day: Contingency session
Monday, August 25 (Ray day two)
Junior Manx Grand Prix
Senior Manx Grand Prix
Qualifying: Classic TT
Tuesday, August 26
Race day: Contingency session
Wednesday, August 27 (Race day three)
Formula 1 TT Race
Lightweight TT Race
Historic Junior TT Race
Thursday, August 28
Race Day: Contingency session
Friday, August 29 (Race day four)
Historic Senior TT Race
Senior Classic TT Race
Classic TT parade
Anything else?
Organisers say there will be a range of ‘nostalgic’ events and attractions away from the racing to entertain fans and give the island an ‘unforgettable week of entertainment’.
What have event bosses said?
Paul Phillips, head of motorsport, Isle of Man TT Races, said: ‘The Classic TT captured the imagination of fans when it ran previously, and we are excited to bring it back as a celebration of some of the most iconic decades in TT history.
‘The 80s and 90s in particular were a time of intense rivalries, iconic machines, and record-breaking racing, and this event will be a place where fans can reconnect with those unforgettable moments.
‘The Classic TT will not only honour the great riders of those eras but also provide a chance to see some of the legendary machines roar back to life on the Mountain Course, piloted by the best riders of the modern day.’