A leading tourism operator and motorsport entrepreneur says he does not believe the current Isle of Man TT schedule is the ‘right’ format for visitors or the wider festival atmosphere.
Duke Travel boss Peter Duke believes organisers should reduce the number of race days and reintroduce ‘Mad Sunday’ as a central part of the event.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, Mr Duke said that while the current six-day racing schedule creates strong commercial opportunities, he does not think it offers the best balance for visitors wanting to experience the island beyond the racing itself.
He said: ‘I still actually, although we can sell entertainment on more days, I don’t actually think the six-day format is correct. I don’t think it’s the optimal one.
‘I think we should lose one more day and maybe compromise at five.’
Mr Duke also called for the return of Mad Sunday, traditionally a rest day during TT fortnight when thousands of riders and spectators would travel around the course and wider island.
‘I think we need to have Mad Sunday back,’ he said. ‘And that’s because, if nothing else, it’s a local festival day. We’re taking too much holiday out of the TT.’
He added that, through his experience bringing thousands of visitors to the island, many tourists are keen to experience more than just motorcycle racing.
‘We like people to be able to enjoy the island, go and experience other things other than motorcycle racing. They get plenty of racing.
‘I think we need to pull back, get Mad Sunday back again as the pinnacle of the TT,’ he said.
Mr Duke argued the increasingly condensed race schedule leaves fewer opportunities for visitors to explore the island or discover other parts of Manx life and business.
‘It’s also been an optimum plan for all the other businesses on the island, like the finance sector, and the whole idea that there’s hardly a chance now for people to go and have a look around them,’ he said.
He added: ‘We’ve increased the races by 50%. It’s incredible. And I’ve got to say, in our experience, nobody’s ever asked for more racing.
‘We get consistent requests: where else can I go and see and do, and where’s the entertainment?’
Mr Duke stressed that his comments were made from a tourism and commercial perspective rather than as criticism of the event itself, describing them as a ‘considered opinion’ based on years of experience bringing visitors to the Isle of Man.
The TT timetable has expanded in recent years to include additional race days and sessions, reducing the number of rest days and wider festival-style entertainment opportunities across the fortnight.
The Duke name has long been associated with the TT.
Geoff Duke OBE, father of Peter Duke, was one of the sport’s dominant figures, winning six Isle of Man TT races between 1949 and 1955.
The family name later returned to prominence during the 1980s through Duke Video, which became a leading brand in TT and motorsport film and broadcast production.
The company expects to bring more than 3,500 visitors to this year’s event and festival.