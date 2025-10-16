9-TEN Media Group submitted an application to transform a premises on Wellington Street, which planners approved this month.
A separate application has also been lodged for new lighting and entrance refurbishments, including artist’s impressions showing how the venue will appear once complete.
The building earmarked for redevelopment was previously occupied by interior design retailer Magazzino, and before that by Abode furniture shop.
9-TEN Media carries out production work for 3 Wheeling Media, a social media brand dedicated to sidecar racing. The Wellington Street property is owned by 3 Wheeling Media founder and American businessman Chris Beauman.
Mr Beauman announced on YouTube last year that he intended to convert the site’s basement, formerly the Havana nightclub, into a headquarters for 3 Wheeling and 9-TEN Media. The plans included a state-of-the-art media centre, a merchandise shop, and a café on the ground floor, as well as a 112-seat event auditorium.
An application for that scheme was submitted in May 2024 and later approved. However, the latest plans show the café and shop proposal has since evolved into a TT-themed public house on the ground floor, which will also serve food.
According to the approved plans, the venue will be able to seat around 100 customers and feature décor and design elements inspired by the Isle of Man TT.
In its planning statement, the applicant said: ‘The change of use of the retail unit to provide a new public house facility will bring a currently disused part of the building back into full use and will provide a vital facility to this popular area.
‘The change of use will consist of a full internal fit-out of the vacant unit, with new flooring, wall decorations, lighting, toilet facilities, catering kitchen facilities, bar facilities, and new loose and fixed furniture.’
The statement added that the redevelopment would help revitalise Wellington Street, an area that has seen several units remain empty in recent years.
The proposals do not affect the neighbouring Nudaa restaurant or Carrefour gym, both of which will continue to operate as usual.
The planning statement continued: ‘The provision of these proposals in this area will generate additional benefits for the city centre, by maximising the use of and repurposing buildings that are presently redundant and unoccupied.’
3 Wheeling was produced by Beaumanx Productions and 9-TEN Media and followed the fortunes of sidecar crews during the 2016 Isle of Man TT. The documentary offered a behind-the-scenes look at the world of TT sidecar racing and went on to develop a strong following among fans of the sport.
The company is now an official Isle of Man TT sponsor and sidecar media partner, as well as a partner of the Southern 100 races. It has built a large online audience with more than 1.5 million social media followers.
9-TEN Media Group has also submitted a new application this week seeking approval to install kitchen extract and air input ducting, along with new decoration, lighting, and floor finishes at the building’s entrance.