Tom Birchall, the most successful Sidecar passenger in TT history, has announced his immediate retirement from racing.
Alongside older brother Ben, the Birchalls have taken 14 TT race victories and been the dominant force on three wheels over the last decade, winning every single race that they finished since 2013, with only three DNF’s blotting a near-perfect run of results.
Over that period the pair have repeatedly re-written the record books, recording the first ever 117, 118, 119, and 120mph laps of the TT Course in the Sidecar class.
The 120mph barrier was smashed earlier this year where – on the 100th anniversary of Sidecar racing at the TT – they set their latest lap record of 120.645mph and also set another new race record in the process.
Away from the Isle of Man, Tom leaves the sport as both a four-time Sidecar World Champion and a British Champion.
Ben is set to continue his racing career and will announce a new passenger for the 2024 TT in the new year.
