Organisers of the Isle of Man TT have confirmed how the prize money from the cancelled Milwaukee Senior TT will be distributed following the race’s abandonment on Saturday, June 7.
After a fortnight marked by disrupted weather and schedule changes, hopes were high that the final race of the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races would go ahead as planned.
The Senior TT was rescheduled to get underway at 7pm, but despite improving weather earlier in the day, the decision was made to cancel the race less than an hour before it was due to start.
While solo competitors set off for a course inspection lap at 6pm, conditions around the Mountain Course were still deemed unsuitable, particularly due to high winds.
A number of riders expressed concerns upon returning from the lap, leading Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson to consult with competitors before ultimately calling off the race.
Speaking after the decision, Mr Thompson said: ‘Delaying or cancelling any qualifying session or race is never an easy decision.
‘Of course, in situations like this, the prestige and profile of the Senior TT naturally come to mind, but there are far more important matters at stake.
‘Ultimately, we're here to deliver the event in the safest possible manner – and unfortunately, that simply wasn’t achievable this evening.’
With many visitors already on their way home, attention quickly turned to the fate of the race’s prize money.
In a statement to Isle of Man Today, a spokesperson for Isle of Man TT confirmed that the prize fund will be shared between all riders who appeared on the official Start List for the Senior TT.
The gesture is likely to be welcomed by many within the racing community after a challenging fortnight of weather-related disruption.