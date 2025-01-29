Motorbike racing enthusiasts now have the chance to own a rare and historic piece of the Isle of Man TT.
Some of the original direction boards from around the Mountain Course are now up for auction on the official Isle of Man TT website.
These iconic signs, which have guided TT legends through some of the most challenging and celebrated sections of the course, were replaced in 2024 as part of an update to the course’s signage.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man TT said: ‘Synonymous with the Isle of Man TT, these iconic markers, replaced with new signage in 2024, have guided TT legends through some of the most challenging and celebrated sections of the course.
‘Each piece carries its own stories and undoubtedly owns the indelible marks of the historic racing landscape, serving as a tangible collection to the TT’s tracing heritage for fans to treasure.’
The first set of directional boards, covering sector one of the course, are now available for bidding, with some pieces already reaching £520.
Among the most sought-after signs are those from the Grandstand at the start line, Union Mills, and the infamous Ballagarey – a section of the course nicknamed ‘Ballascarey’ by many riders and spectators due to its treacherous nature.
Fans will have further opportunities to secure their own slice of TT history in the coming weeks, as additional signs from the remaining sectors will be released in stages:
- Sector Two – Available from Tuesday, February 4
- Sector Three – Available from Tuesday, February 11
- Sector Four – Available from Tuesday, February 18
- Sectors Five and Six – Available from Tuesday, February 25
- Older signs (2018-2021) – Available from Tuesday, March 4
Additionally, the sought-after mile marker signs will go up for auction in March, with sectors one to three available from Tuesday, March 11, and sectors four to six from Tuesday, March 18.