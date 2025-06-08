There has been a positive update on the condition of Isle of Man TT veteran Michael Rutter following his crash this week.
The 53-year-old seven-time TT winner came off his bike on the final lap of Friday’s Supertwin race and was taken to Noble’s Hospital.
He was subsequently flown to the Walton unit at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where he has since been undergoing tests and treatment.
Now, his team have provided the following update on the Staffordshire racer, saying on social media: ‘We are very happy to provide an update on Michael’s condition following his accident during the Supertwin race on Friday.
‘He suffered a number of fractures in his spine between the L2 and L5 vertebrae. After being airlifted to the Walton unit at Aintree Hospital, surgeons have successfully stabilised all the fractures and Michael has already been able to mobilise on his feet.
‘He requires more surgery in his ankle to repair a further fracture there, but for now the worst of his injuries have been treated successfully.
‘Michael and the rest of the team would like to say a huge thank you to all the messages of well wishes and of course all the medical staff at Aintree and the Walton Unit. We will provide more details on his recovery in due course. ‘
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.