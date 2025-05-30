Isle of Man Constabulary’s road policing unit has posted on Facebook warning people you cannot drive or ride in the Isle of Man on a UK provisional licence.
The Honda C90 bike was taken away by officers on Friday at the Creg-Ny-Baa pub car park.
The force said: ‘If you hold a UK provisional licence it IS NOT valid on the Isle of Man! You will have your bike seized and you will be summonsed to attend court! Don’t be made to walk home!
The police then posted a paragraph from the Gov.im website which says: ‘Unless that provisional driving licence was issued by the Isle of Man Government, you cannot legally drive or ride on L plates on the island. Your provisional driving licence is not valid outside its country of issue.’