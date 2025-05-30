Some of the cobwebs of a disrupted qualifying week at TT 2025 were blown away on Friday afternoon as non-race records were sent tumbling.
Laxey resident Dean Harrison set a new Supersport qualifying best of 128.093mph while Jurby brothers, Ryan and Callum Crowe, smashed the sidecar record with a lap of 120.202mph in what was near-perfect conditions around the Mountain Course.
Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Supertwins with a lap of 122.159mph on the Paton, while Davey Todd was fastest in the Superbikes, lapping at just over 17 minutes at an average speed of 132.673mph on the 8TEN BMW.
Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison was also quickest in the afternoon’s Superstock class at 132.853mph.
Also posting laps of 130mph plus on the big bikes were Peter Hickman and Manx duo Conor Cummins and Nathan Harrison.
Cummins’s lap of 131.326mph was the quickest lap recorded by his team Burrows Engineering round the Mountain Course, while fellow Manxman Nathan Harrison set a new personal best of 130.172mph on the H and H Motorcycles Honda Superbike.
Santon’s Michael Evans had set the early place in the Twins, seven seconds down on 29-time winner Dunlop on the Dafabet Racing 650 Kawasaki.
Dominic Herbertson completed the top three in that class.
In the sidecars, Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley were second quickest once again with a lap of 116.638mph, while Ben Birchall and new passenger Patrick Rosney improved on their time from Wednesday to post a lap of 115.129mph.
Qualifying continues this evening, with roads re-closing at 6pm.
A solo session for Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machinery starts at 6.30pm, with a two-lap sidecar session following at 7.50pm.