The Isle of Man United Nations Association (UNA) has officially wound down after years of service.
The group’s application to deregister as a charity was recently approved by the Attorney General’s Chambers.
For nearly four decades, the UNA played a pivotal role in fostering an interest in international affairs and supporting the principles and work of the UN and its agencies among the island's residents.
But now, even though members of the charity say that the views they encourage are just as valuable as they were when they started, ‘administrating the charity and company became harder as the years went by.’
Chris Thomas MHK, the most recent UNA chair and secretary, also said the work of the organisation became ‘less necessary’ given the establishment of movements such as the One World Centre, school debating societies and the ‘availability of so much online.’
One of the UNA’s hallmark activities was the organisation of Mock or Model Security Councils for sixth form students, providing them an opportunity to develop UN resolutions on international events.
This all-day event, which involved thirty students role-playing as Security Council delegations, was initially held at the Isle of Man College before being hosted at various schools across the island, and in recent years, at Tynwald’s Barrool Suite.
In addition to these educational activities, the UNA organised presentations on significant days such as UN Day.
For example, in 2013, Professor Peter Bridgewater delivered a talk at the Manx Museum titled ‘45 years of UNESCO action in the Biosphere – next up, the Isle of Man’, which was an early discussion on the island’s UNESCO Biosphere application.
Former UNA officers Phil Craine, Andrew Newton, and Steve Rodan also spoke passionately on topics such as Palestine and global health issues. Their initiatives extended to Tynwald Day stands, numerous discussion lunches and youth events, and social media campaigns.
The association also supported graduates in attending UN summer internships in Geneva, contributing to the professional growth of the island’s youth. Mr Thomas MHK said: ‘The UNA achieved so much over the decades, and for that I would like to thank successive Lieutenant Governors who have acted as Patrons, UNA directors, and most importantly the fifty or so members the association had at any one time.
‘So many were disappointed that in the end a decision to close the association was necessary.’ Mr Thomas also highlighted the enduring legacy of the association through the establishment of the Charles Colvington Foundation, funded by a generous legacy from founding member Charles Colvington.
This foundation continues to support island students in their studies at UN agencies.
Additionally, the UNA transferred its remaining resources to the One World Centre, a charity that continues to promote UN aspirations and values on the island.