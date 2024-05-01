A Douglas venue is one of only 37 around the world to be named in a new list of top cocktail bars.
The Kiki Lounge on Douglas’ North Quay has been given an ‘excellent’ rating - or ‘one pin’ - in the first ever Pinnacle Guide.
Launched by the founders of the hugely successful London Cocktail Week, the people behind the Pinnacle Guide have described it as the ‘Michelin guide for bars’.
It aims to promote the best cocktail venues across the world, highlighting those that are ‘leading cocktail culture in their communities.’
Created during the pandemic, the Kiki Lounge was inspired by the legacy of pioneering American tiki bars like Trader Vic’s and Don the Beachcomber, but with a decidedly millennial flourish, Kiki Lounge is a beloved local haunt offering world class cocktails and warm Manx hospitality.
Using a categorization system known as ‘pins’, it rates and ranks the cocktail bars lucky enough to have made the list using a strict set of criteria.
Venues awarded ‘one pin’ receive an ‘excellent rating’ under the guide, ‘two pins’ means outstanding while the maximum ‘three pins’ is awarded to venues deemed ‘exceptional’ by contest judges.
The Kiki Lounge beat hundreds of hopefuls to make the guide and joins bars in Australia, Singapore and New York on the winners list.
To be awarded, Kiki Lounge was anonymously and meticulously evaluated for its excellence on both sides of the bar - from drinks and service to philanthropy, sustainability and diversity - by industry experts, renowned mixologists, and discerning bar enthusiasts who visited during the judging period.
In a joint statement, Jamie Lewis &andDrew Fleming, co-owners of Kiki Lounge, said: ‘To be awarded a pin in the very first edition of the Pinnacle Guide is such an unbelievable honour.
‘To be featured alongside so many incredible bars around the world, whom we admire immensely, is a testament to the amazing work our team do every day to bring a bit of tropical sunshine to our not-so-tropical island.’