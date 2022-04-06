Isle of Man weather: A real mixture and windy later
Wednesday 6th April 2022 6:03 am
Port |Erin at 7am (Isle of Man Government )
The forecast from the Met Office:
A cloudy start to the day, bright or sunny spells will develop this morning but there’ll be a few showers or outbreaks of rain as well, fresh to strong southwest winds increasing strong to gale by the end of the day, temperatures up to 11C.
A colder day tomorrow with strong to gale northwest winds at first gradually decreasing and scattered showers which could be wintry at times. Temperatures around 8C.
Outlook
Generally dry and bright on Friday and less windy but still rather cold.
Sunrise: 6:40am Today Sunset: 8:03pm Today
